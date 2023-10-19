Columbus mother asks for community help in daughter’s 2020 unsolved murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother is pleading with the public after her daughter’s 2020 murder has gone unsolved.

31-year-old Audrianna Nobles was shot and killed on the corner of Fern Street and Columbus Street three years ago and no arrests have been made in the case.

Her mother wants someone to come forward to help police solve the crime. Paula Johnson talked with News Leader 9 about the connection she had with her daughter. “She just was a genuine loving person,” said Paula.

The murder was the 33rd homicide that year in Columbus and there have been no arrests made. Johnson says her daughter was supposed to come home to Bessemer, Alabama to start rehab after she was struggling with an addiction to crack.

“She struggled with addiction, and she chose to live in Columbus, she didn’t have to be there, she chose to stay there. I was coming to pick her up that Thursday, but that day never came,” said Paula.

Johnson says despite her struggles, she didn’t deserve to be gunned down.

“It doesn’t matter what, when, how, no one deserves for their life to be taken,” said Paula.

Johnson and her family recently held a justice march in the neighborhood where she was killed, knocking on doors and asking anyone with clues to help solve the case.

“I know they have this thing about snitching, but as I was talking to people on that street if it was your child, yours, you would want somebody to say something, because I know somebody saw something,” said Paula.

Nobles’ mother says the case needs to be solved so she and her family can have closure.

Anyone with information on this unsolved murder should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3205.

There is a cash reward for credible information.

