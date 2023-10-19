Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are a Columbus Water Works customer, you will see some changes to your bill soon.

At the beginning of next year, your water bills will go up a few dollars due to a rate increase.

This was the first of several planned town halls to inform customers about the the changes. Columbus Water Works is proposing a 4.95 rate increase. That mans customers will see about a $3 dollar per month increase in their water bills beginning in January.

According to a 5-year forecast done by Columbus Water Works, a rate increase now is better than later.

Starting January 1, nearly 50 percent of Columbus Water Works customer’s monthly bills will go up $2.42. And about 80 percent of customers will see their bills go up $3.29.

According to Columbus Water Works, an increase is needed as they make improvements to their current facility. Water Works officials say those improvements are needed for reliable water delivery to their customers.

“The key drivers are for the additional operation and maintenance for infrastructure. The infrastructure we have capitol expenditures in the amount of 150 million dollars that we’re planning for before 2028,” said Vic Burchfield, Columbus Water Works spokesman.

In addition to rate increase, customers will also have to pay a hefty fee if they damage their water meters.

“We had to implement a $500 in the event that a customer damages that meter,” said Burchfield. “We feel like if they’re damaged then the person who did the damage should pay the damage fee to get that repaired.”

Columbus Water Works offers customer assistance in paying their bill. The existing low income credit program gives $8.50 monthly credit to customers and a federal low income household water assistance program through enrichment services.

Recently, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Columbus Water Works’ appeal of a permit requiring them to change the infrastructure of the combined sewer system. Burchfield says they are pleased with the ruling in their favor.

“We feel like the improvements are unnecessary, so by ruling in our favor it would allow us to not continue spending on unnecessary funds on a plant that is already achieving a high quality discharge and and treatment to the river,” said Burchfield.

Burchfield says they’re expecting a court date within the next two years. Again, not a huge increase coming for water customers, but more town hall meetings planned in the future for them to learn more about the changes and why.

