COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are on the scene of a crash on I-185 in Columbus.

Officials say all lanes are blocked on I-185 southbound near exit 6 - Macon Road - due to a crash.

Officials are asking all drivers to avoid this direction of travel and to find alternate routes.

The roadway is expected to be closed until 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.