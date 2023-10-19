Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family of slain baseball coach in Columbus asks law officials for ‘No Chase’ policy

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a slain baseball coach in Columbus is asking area law enforcement to re-evaluate its policies on chasing suspects.

You might remember popular coach David Pollard was hit and killed at a busy intersection by a man being chased by police in a stolen vehicle.

The Pollard family says they cannot forget the day David Pollard was killed at this intersection back in 2016, and now they want a ‘No Chase’ policy enacted in order to protect citizens of Muscogee County.

“To help prevent another tragic and senseless deaths, we request our police chief and sheriff to adopt a policy that officers are not authorized to engage in a vehicle pursuit in order to subdue an escaping suspect,” said Katonga Wright, attorney representing the Pollard family.

Pollard was struck and killed by William Cross - who was driving a stolen silver Audi on Buena Vista Road near Andrews Road.

The widow of Pollard says she wants everyone who she believes is responsible to be held to a standard.

“It’s important to me that everyone who has responsibility in David’s death be held accountable,” said Adrienne Pollard. “But additional, every time I hear about a chase in Columbus, I’m baffled.”

According to Attorney Katonga Wright, the city only has enough insurance to cover someone for half a million dollars - they say that’s not enough when officers give chase.

“Because the city has not purchased liability insurance, there is a cap on damages in this case, the city is limited in ultimately what they have to pay that limit is $500,000,” said Wright.

News Leader 9 went back to the intersection where Pollard was killed and the owner of a nearby auto repair shop says he remembers the day Pollard was killed.

“It was bad, really loud, particularly loud, and we all rushed out and could see the smoke and see how the cars were situated,” said Mike Pair, owner of Exhaust Pro.

Pair says while he remembers it was a police chase, he knows officers still have a job to do.

“I don’t know that I can blame the police, specifically, that’s their job,” said Pair. “I don’t want to put any of that blame on them, that’s what they are assigned to do.”

“My husband was... he can not be quantified in a value,” said Pollard’s wife.

The Pollard family is currently in litigation with the city. They’ve filed a one million dollar lawsuit in regards to Pollard’s death.

We reached out to both the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department. Sheriff Countryman did say he didn’t want to comment at this time, while we have not heard back yet from the Columbus Police Department for comment on the Pollards’ request.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson responded to this case after the press conference. The statement reads below:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City

Latest News

Barbour County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula
Barbour County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024