Family of slain baseball coach in Columbus asks law officials for ‘No Chase’ policy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a slain baseball coach in Columbus is asking area law enforcement to re-evaluate its policies on chasing suspects.

You might remember popular coach David Pollard was hit and killed at a busy intersection by a man being chased by police in a stolen vehicle.

The Pollard family says they cannot forget the day David Pollard was killed at this intersection back in 2016, and now they want a ‘No Chase’ policy enacted in order to protect citizens of Muscogee County.

“To help prevent another tragic and senseless deaths, we request our police chief and sheriff to adopt a policy that officers are not authorized to engage in a vehicle pursuit in order to subdue an escaping suspect,” said Katonga Wright, attorney representing the Pollard family.

Pollard was struck and killed by William Cross - who was driving a stolen silver Audi on Buena Vista Road near Andrews Road.

The widow of Pollard says she wants everyone who she believes is responsible to be held to a standard.

“It’s important to me that everyone who has responsibility in David’s death be held accountable,” said Adrienne Pollard. “But additional, every time I hear about a chase in Columbus, I’m baffled.”

According to Attorney Katonga Wright, the city only has enough insurance to cover someone for half a million dollars - they say that’s not enough when officers give chase.

“Because the city has not purchased liability insurance, there is a cap on damages in this case, the city is limited in ultimately what they have to pay that limit is $500,000,” said Wright.

News Leader 9 went back to the intersection where Pollard was killed and the owner of a nearby auto repair shop says he remembers the day Pollard was killed.

“It was bad, really loud, particularly loud, and we all rushed out and could see the smoke and see how the cars were situated,” said Mike Pair, owner of Exhaust Pro.

Pair says while he remembers it was a police chase, he knows officers still have a job to do.

“I don’t know that I can blame the police, specifically, that’s their job,” said Pair. “I don’t want to put any of that blame on them, that’s what they are assigned to do.”

“My husband was... he can not be quantified in a value,” said Pollard’s wife.

The Pollard family is currently in litigation with the city. They’ve filed a one million dollar lawsuit in regards to Pollard’s death.

We reached out to both the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department. Sheriff Countryman did say he didn’t want to comment at this time, while we have not heard back yet from the Columbus Police Department for comment on the Pollards’ request.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson responded to this case after the press conference. The statement reads below:

The Columbus police officers in this matter performed appropriately. The tragic accident involving Coach Pollard was the direct result of the grossly negligent acts of the party that stole a vehicle and fled recklessly. The case awaits trial in state court and the City will be defended vigorously.

