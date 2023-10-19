Business Break
Few Showers Early Friday; Beautiful Weather Builds in After That

Derek’s Forecast!
Dry for the weekend despite an increase in clouds by the second half again.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few showers will be possible overnight and early on Friday morning, but the overall coverage won’t be very high in the great scheme of things. Keep the umbrella with you early in the day as you’re heading out the door to school or work, but you won’t need it past the lunch hour with rain on the way out and the sunshine and warm temperatures building back in later in the day. This will mean great weather for high school football games and other Friday evening and night activities. The weekend weather looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the upper 70s in some cases. Another front - without any rain - will push through heading into Sunday which might knock our temperatures down a bit and bring us some clouds, but otherwise our forecast will remain dry. The pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will carry on through next week with highs in the mid 70s (with some upper 70s in the mix) and lows in the 50s. A very small chance of rain is due in again by next Friday and Saturday, but we have plenty of time to fine-tune that for you as we get closer.

