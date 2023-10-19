Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An older woman and her son, who were homeless, hung themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the deaths occurred behind a retail store along the west side of Ross Clark Circle, among the city’s busiest highways.

The victims were 80 and 55.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Byrd said. “It’s sad, so sad.”

He has been a coroner since 1986 and worked in funeral service since he was a teen.

Byrd said the mother and son had come to Dothan within the past few weeks.

News4 will not reveal the identities of those who died.

211 Connects Alabama is a phone service for the State of Alabama that connects people to basic human needs, physical or mental healthcare providers, employment support, support for the elderly as well as support for children, youth, and families. Call 211 to be connected to a representative.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.