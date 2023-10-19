Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An older woman and her son, who were homeless, hung themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the deaths occurred behind a retail store along the west side of Ross Clark Circle, among the city’s busiest highways.

The victims were 80 and 55.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Byrd said. “It’s sad, so sad.”

He has been a coroner since 1986 and worked in funeral service since he was a teen.

Byrd said the mother and son had come to Dothan within the past few weeks.

News4 will not reveal the identities of those who died.

211 Connects Alabama is a phone service for the State of Alabama that connects people to basic human needs, physical or mental healthcare providers, employment support, support for the elderly as well as support for children, youth, and families. Call 211 to be connected to a representative.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City

Latest News

Barbour County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula
Officials locate 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula
Sidney Powell's Fulton County mugshot
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Police presence on Williams Road in Columbus
Scene clear after crash involving vehicle and bicyclist on Williams Rd.
Kendrick High School's ACAD and SkillsUSA students create care packages for cancer patients
Kendrick High School students create care packages for cancer patients
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life