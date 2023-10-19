Business Break
Increasing clouds; Brief rain chance overnight into Friday

Tyler’s forecast
Increasing clouds Thursday. A chance of rain Thursday night/Friday morning.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is less than a 12 hour window for some rain to move through the Valley. It won’t be significant. We’ll be back our dry stretch by the weekend.

Mostly sunny at first on this Thursday with increasing clouds during the afternoon; the sky will turn partly sunny by the end of the afternoon. Highs between 73 and 76 degrees.

Clouds increase Thursday afternoon but it stays dry for now.
A few sprinkles are possible toward evening, but our best chance to see some rain comes during the overnight, after midnight. Rain coverage looks to be around 40% overnight into Friday morning.

Increasing clouds Thursday afternoon with maybe a sprinkle during the evening hours.
Temperatures Friday morning will be coolest before sunrise with many of us near 60 degrees as we head out the door Friday. Some spots of rain are expected and maybe even a couple thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will range from nothing to maybe about one-third of an inch, so no where near as impressive as last week. Highs Friday climb into the mid and upper 70s. It will turn breezy during the afternoon with gusts up to 25 or 30 mph at times.

Areas of rain and even a thunderstorm overnight into Friday morning.
For the weekend, typical October weather is expected. Saturday is our best chance to see a good deal of sunshine. Highs as a result will be in the upper 70s to maybe near 80 degrees in spots. Breezy especially Saturday. Then, more clouds could roll in for Sunday. Lows will mostly be near to just above 50 degrees both mornings.

Dry for the weekend despite an increase in clouds by the second half again.
Most of next week looks dry and pleasant with a continuation of these cool to pleasant mornings and mild afternoons.

After Thursday night/Friday morning's rain chance, it stays dry again for quite some time for...
