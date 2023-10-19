Opelika Police Dept., Kiwanis Club to host first Chili on the Tracks
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department and the Kiwanis Club of Opelika are gearing up for its inaugural Chili on the Tracks.
It will be a chili and grilled cheese competition benefitting children in the community.
Competitors will line the streets, serving samples of their best chili or grilled cheese for a chance to win Judge’s Choice or Crowd Favorite.
There are four options for registration including Corporate or Amateur.
If you need time to perfect your recipe, don’t worry - the event will take on November 18 on North Railroad Avenue at 11 a.m.
Event tickets are $15 and include six samples of chili and grilled cheese.
