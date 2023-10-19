Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Police Dept., Kiwanis Club to host first Chili on the Tracks

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department and the Kiwanis Club of Opelika are gearing up for its inaugural Chili on the Tracks.

It will be a chili and grilled cheese competition benefitting children in the community.

Competitors will line the streets, serving samples of their best chili or grilled cheese for a chance to win Judge’s Choice or Crowd Favorite.

There are four options for registration including Corporate or Amateur.

If you need time to perfect your recipe, don’t worry - the event will take on November 18 on North Railroad Avenue at 11 a.m.

Event tickets are $15 and include six samples of chili and grilled cheese.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City

Latest News

Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Girl Scout honored for saving her brother’s life
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Columbus Water Works discusses rate increase effective Jan. 2024
Family of slain baseball coach in Columbus asks law officials for ‘No Chase’ policy
Family of slain baseball coach in Columbus asks law officials for ‘No Chase’ policy
INTERVIEW: Tri-City Prayer Walk this weekend