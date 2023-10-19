Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence near Schatulga Road in Columbus.

According to our crews, the scene is active near the Schatulga Road and Buena Vista Road.

Columbus police officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian is in critical condition at this time.

Stay with us as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.