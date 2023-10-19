Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence near Schatulga Road in Columbus.
According to our crews, the scene is active near the Schatulga Road and Buena Vista Road.
Columbus police officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian is in critical condition at this time.
