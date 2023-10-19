Business Break
Radio broadcast community mourns loss of beloved gospel radio host ‘Rev. Austin’

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Davis Broadcasting General Manager Geniece Granville, beloved gospel radio host Minister Curtis Austin has passed away at 78 years old.

Austin started with Praise 100.7 FM in 2005. He is a military veteran, singer, and an ordained minister. According to the 100.7 WEAM Facebook Page, Austin passed away on October 15.

“He had a joyful consistent demeanor no matter what he was going through, we were blessed to know him and work with him,” said Granville.

His voice could be heard weekly during “Praise Party” from 7 p.m. to noon on the radio station Praise 100.7 WEAM.

Minister Curtis’ funeral is taking place tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Body of Christ Church International on 28th Street in Phenix City.

