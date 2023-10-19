Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The reward for information that leads to the capture of four inmates, including a murder suspect, who escaped from Bibb County Detention Center on Monday has increased by thousands of dollars.

FBI Atlanta is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the capture of the four inmates. FBI Atlanta officials said that combined with rewards from Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service, the total reward amount is $73,000.

The inmates that escaped were:

Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000

Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $22,000

Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, 5′7 and weighs 160 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000



The U.S. Marshals Service is working with the sheriff’s office and the FBI to find the four inmates.

The inmates escaped through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger early Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App .

