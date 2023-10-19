Business Break
Serial arsonist takes plea deal in connection to multiple south Columbus fires

According to officials, Jimmy L. Geddis, Jr. accepted a plea bargain agreement in connection...
According to officials, Jimmy L. Geddis, Jr. accepted a plea bargain agreement in connection with eight felony charges imposed by the Columbus Department of Fire-EMS Fire investigation unit.(WGEM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, Jimmy L. Geddis, Jr. accepted a plea bargain agreement in connection with eight felony charges imposed by the Columbus Department of Fire-EMS Fire investigation unit.

They say the arrest was made in connection with a string of fires in the Victory Drive area between June and July and investigators suspected Geddis of committing them. Officials say after the investigations a search warrant was obtained for Geddis’s residence where additional evidence was recovered.

An arrest warrant was issued for Geddis and he was taken into custody on August 11.

According to officials, the plea deal consisted of a 10-year total sentence, with mandatory 2 years to be served in prison.

