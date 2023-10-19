Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear went off in a parking lot. (San Bernardino PD, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California arrested someone suspected of putting a teddy bear with explosives in it in a parking lot and detonating it.

San Bernardino police shared surveillance footage on Facebook from outside a business. A person can be seen getting out of an SUV and setting the toy down before it starts to smoke and then explodes.

No one was injured, and the person got back in their car and left.

A police spokesperson said in the post that they responded to a 911 call, reviewed the footage and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators arrested the suspect and said they found a ghost gun, ammunition, a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks and a ballistic vest among other items at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Valley woman arrested after stealing ambulance from EAMC Lanier
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a chase along an east Alabama highway that ended...
Sheriff’s deputy chase ends in crash along I-85 in Lee Co.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City
Suspect arrested in investigation of missing Opelika man’s remains found in Alex City

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Police presence near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Israel’s defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza, tells troops to be ready
Rep. Jim Jordan responds to reporters' questions. (Source: CNN)
Jim Jordan talks about road ahead
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize