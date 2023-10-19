WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Wayne Bartley Community Center at Gray Hill in West Point on Oct. 19th.

The ceremony began at 11:30 a.m., and the community was invited to see the renovations throughout the building.

The building has new landscaping, flooring, countertops, appliances, lighting and more.

According to Caroline Johnson, the communications manager for the Troup County Government, the Bartley family first donated the land the community center is on to the Troup County School System and later to the Troup County Government, where it has served as a local staple for many years.

“I feel so honored that they dedicated this beautiful facility in his name. He donated this facility years, and years ago,” said Beverly Bartley, a member of the Bartley family.

The site is available for rent. Click here to view rates, availability, and more information.

Wayne Bartley Community Center at Gray Hill in West Point reopens with new renovations (Source: Troup County, GA)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.