Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Ohio

An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Cleveland, Ohio, issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who was taken Thursday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports that a girl was taken from her mother’s custody.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Miles, took 1-year-old Marleah Miles and threatened to cause serious physical harm to her.

Police said the suspect fled with the child in an unknown direction in his dark blue Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JCJ9121.

AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl
AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl(Source: Cleveland Police)

Anyone with information on the Amber Alert is asked to call 911 or 216-327-7186.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Barbour County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula
Officials locate 10-year-old last seen in Eufaula

Latest News

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say
FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at...
Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tells AP
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces growing threats in volatile Middle East
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Army Chaplain, From a Long Line of Soldiers, Scores With New Soccer...
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Army Chaplain, From a Long Line of Soldiers, Scores With New Soccer Team In Columbus