Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to close Oct. 23 for system upgrades

CVL closed for upgrades
CVL closed for upgrades
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Libraries in the Chattahoochee Valley will temporarily close to undergo an upgrade to their systems.

On Monday, Oct. 23, all branches and online operations of Chattahoochee Valley Libraries (CVL), including its two 24-hour automated kiosks, will be closed to boost their Integrated Library System (ILS).

The ILS is the computerized inventory control system that library-goers and staff use to identify, catalog and check out books and other materials. This scheduled upgrade will be the first time the system has been converted in over a decade.

During the conversion, CVL’s mobile app will also be upgraded.

All services will resume at the usual start of business the following day on Tuesday, Oct. 24. For more information, click here.

