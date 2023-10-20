Clerk Authority to hold informative session for Ga. property owners in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Clerk Authority will host an informative session on a tool to help Georgians avoid scams and fraudulent activities regarding their property.

Filing Activity Notification System (FANS) is a tool for Georgia citizens to utilize when monitoring their property records.

The free session, being held on Friday, Oct. 27, will assist property owners in understanding how to use FANS and bring awareness to scams surrounding their property information.

There will be two sessions held at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited.

FANS Informative Session (Source: The Clerk Authority)

