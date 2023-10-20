Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Coach throws 1st pitch to kidney donor, former player in Columbus softball match

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus hosted a big softball tournament. The Georgia Independent Athletic Association Finals at South Commons Softball Complex, but a health crisis off the field trumps scoring runs. Before teams looked to the field, things started with a heartwarming first pitch.

You’ve heard of angels in the outfield. This one was behind the plate in Columbus, catching the first pitch from a coach to whom she donated her kidney.

After that toss, News Leader 9 talked to the pair at the Georgia Independent Athletic Association Softball Tournament. Never in a million years did LaGrange Academy Athletics Director and former softball Coach Charles Parker think his former player Lucy Wynne would be his saving grace.

“I just felt like it was exactly what the Lord told me to do,” said Wynne.

Twelve years ago, Parker was diagnosed with stage three kidney cancer.

“I continued to keep coaching, and I kind of kept it a secret from everybody,” said Parker.

Last August, Coach Parker’s doctor told him he desperately needed a kidney transplant.

“So, at that point, Luc,y got wind of it, and on Christmas Eve Day, she came and surprised me and told me she was a match,” said Parker.

Five months later, Lucy’s everlasting Christmas gift was opened. Coach Parker got his new kidney from Lucy on May 19, 2023.

“It’s just a blessing to have someone like Lucy to step up and do that for me,” said Parker. “I tell a lot of people if I knew back then I coached her that this was going to happen, I would’ve been a lot nicer to her.”

Coach Parker and Lucy haven’t communicated in a number of years, and during this entire ordeal, they learned that they live eight houses down from each other in LaGrange. Parker says it’s unreal how much better he feels since Lucy changed his life with the kidney transplant last May.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

Latest News

Columbus Police Department honors fallen officer at memorial event
Columbus Police Department honors fallen officer at memorial event
Radio broadcast community mourns loss of beloved gospel radio host ‘Rev. Austin’
Radio broadcast community mourns loss of beloved gospel radio host ‘Rev. Austin’
Wayne Bartley Community Center at Gray Hill in West Point reopens with new renovations
Wayne Bartley Community Center at Gray Hill in West Point reopens with new renovations
Organization offers pet resources for families in Muscogee, surrounding counties