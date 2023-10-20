Columbus Police Department honors fallen officer at memorial event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department took time to honor and remember fallen heroes at a recent event held at the Fallen Officer Memorial.

Events kicked off at 5:30 p.m. at the Citizen Service Center. The memorial was in partnership with Columbus Against Drugs.

Dozens gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Columbus Police Chief Stoney Mathis spoke a few words at the memorial, describing what it’s all about.

“The fallen officers memorial is an opportunity for law enforcement officers throughout the city to honor and pay tribute to all fallen officers who died in the line of duty or who have passed on. On this day, we honor those who have died... we also recognize the family members that were left behind,” said Mathis.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 98 officers have died in the kind of duty this year in the United States, four of those deaths were in Georgia.

