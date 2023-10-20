Business Break
Electric truck maker Rivian says construction on 1st phase of Georgia factory will proceed in 2024

FILE -- Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's...
FILE -- Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Some residents oppose the plant, saying it will spoil their rural quality of life. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Rivian Automotive has confirmed that it will move ahead with construction on a factory in Georgia early next year.

The California-based electric truck company made the announcement Thursday as it opens a retail location in an intown Atlanta development. It’s the eighth in a network of what the company calls “spaces” that it’s rolling out in select locations nationwide.

The company plans additional locations in Colorado, Texas and California in the coming months. Rivian currently has a factory in Illinois.

It plans a $5 billion manufacturing complex east of Atlanta where it’s supposed to produce vehicles with lower price tags aimed at a mass market.

