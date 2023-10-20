Business Break
Family of Jamea Harris filing wrongful death lawsuit against former UA player Brandon Miller, 2 others

Jamea Harris was killed when the vehicle she was in was fired into near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Jamea Harris has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three men, one being former University of Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller.

Court documents show the lawsuit was filed against Darius Miles, Michael Davis and Miller.

Miles and Davis were both charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on the Tuscaloosa Strip in January. Miller was not charged.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

The following statement was issued on behalf of Jamea Harris’ family:

Michael Davis’ Attorney, John Robbins, said he has not yet seen the lawsuit, but said, “Michael Davis will take appropriate action to defend himself against the lawsuit.”

