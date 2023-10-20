Ft. Moore hosts Oktoberfest celebration weekend

FT. MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore’s Oktoberfest kicked off this evening as one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations in the southeast.

Oktoberfest is held on the Alabama side of Fort Moore in Fort Mitchell. The festivities kicked off at 4 p.m. today and the fun will last through Sunday, October 22 at 6 p.m.

This event started small and has grown each year since its inception. There is even a replica of an old-time German village complete with all of the famous foods and beverages and of course, beer.

Fort Moore’s Oktoberfest has taken place almost every year for nearly 20 years. The event staff tries to make the festival as traditional as possible with their old German storefronts. They say two authentic German bands come to perform and serve authentic food and brews are for sale. Emily Peterson said Oktoberfest is their favorite and she wants everyone to enjoy it.

“Oktoberfest really is our favorite Fall tradition here at Fort Moore. It’s three days of authentic German food, brews, and live entertainment. We have an enormous children’s area free and open to the public. We really hope we can get the community out here to enjoy it with us.” said Peterson.

Oktoberfest includes food, live music, games, a 10K Lederhosen Leap, and a 5K Dirndl Dash. There’s also a dog costume contest, hayrides, pontoon boat rides, and the Dachshund Derby. It also showcases a designated kids area that would make any adult want to become a kid again. Special Event Coordinator Nick Bailey said Oktoberfest is for the whole family.

“It’s definitely opened to the community. This is located off the installation on one of our army resorts. So, anybody can come, it’s free to attend with food and beverages for purchase. We also have a whole host of children’s activities to do. So, inflatables, entertainment acts, we got a magician and a puppeteer,” said Bailey.

Peterson said Oktoberfest is about tradition and they want it to become one of the community’s favorite traditions.

“We just hope that this becomes everyone else’s tradition. We know not everyone is from here, so we enjoy creating traditions that people can pass on for generations to come,” said Peterson.

There will be live music throughout the weekend, a car giveaway, a Ferris Wheel, a Merry-go-round, Spinning Tea Cups, and memories bound to be made.

“Join us at Uchee Creek Campground and Marina, Friday through Sunday, it’s free, open to the public and you don’t have to get a visitor pass to enter through the Alabama side of Fort Moore,” said Peterson.

Parking and admission are free for this event. For more information, click HERE.

