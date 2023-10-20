Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

K-9 Rio dies in line of duty searching for evidence

K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.
K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A game warden K-9 in the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources died Thursday in the line of duty.

Authorities said in a post on Facebook that K-9 Rio and his partner Cpl. Keith Page were helping to track down a suspected poacher who was hunting without permission.

After the pair found the suspect, the officers began searching for more evidence when Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Efforts to revive Rio were unsuccessful, and the K-9 died around 11 a.m., officials said.

Rio served as an officer for six years, beginning in January 2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

Latest News

Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Restaurant workers quit over owner’s abortion amendment sign
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway
FILE - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook...
Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update