Man poses as mannequin to rob shopping mall

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARSAW, Poland (CNN) - A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, posed as a mannequin in a shop window and robbed businesses after the mall closed.

According to CNN affiliate TVN24, the poser allegedly stole clothes, jewelry and food on more than one occasion.

In one incident, surveillance images shared by police caught the suspect sliding under the gate into a store for some new clothes and enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the mall after it was closed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

