MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Army Chaplain, From a Long Line of Soldiers, Scores With New Soccer Team In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the investors for a new Columbus team, for the National Premier Soccer League, has worn a lot of hats like serving a decade helping save lives as an Army chaplain.

Long before his careers in soccer, the ministry, and Army, Retired Major Chris Cairns has deep roots of faith and military - including 106 years of unbroken active duty service in his family.

That includes a great uncle who had Cairns Army Airfield named after him at Alabama’s Fort Novosel and Chris’ father, a Vietnam silver star recipient who led the former School of the Americas on Fort Benning plus a World War I era Army doctor.

“My great-great grandfather served in the Civil War...and his older brother, the Reverand William Douglas Cairnes, was the founding rector of Columbus’ Episcopal parish, Trinity, in 1834,” MAJ (Ret) Cairns said.

Major Cairns played soccer at West Point, then injuries redirected his path. After two decades working for faith-based non-profits, Cairns joined the Army at age 40, as a Chaplain.

“I could really serve these soldiers coming back from war with my experience...and advise commanders about how to mitigate against the problems that are so common,” MAJ (Ret) Cairns said. “(On a rotation to South Korea) I had to talk about 9 people away from suicide, It was a really tough rotation for me, because I’m away from my family.”

This Anglican pastor says he brought God to troops and vice versa, as chaplain for a diverse unit of unbelievers, pagans, those that were Jewish, Catholic and more.

“I really see my role as defending their right to the free exercise of their religion,” he told us.

He also points out spiritual parallels with soccer, where the assist or setting someone else to succeed may be more important than scoring.

“One of the things one of my coaches taught me: the more you give the ball up, the more you get it back,” MAJ (Ret) Cairns said.

He’s now an investor in the ownership group for Columbus’ new team in the National Premier Soccer League, where they hope to give fans a fantastic experience. Here are more details on that team and the NPSL: https://www.columbusnpsl.com/.

“There’s just absolutely nothing like being in the stands (in soccer), the anticipation, excitement of the almost goal,” MAJ (Ret) Cairns added. “I hope there’s some way in Columbus the professional soccer team can reach into the underprivileged portions of that community and really create a way for select soccer to be accessible.”

On Friday night October 19, Columbus Soccer Ventures will reveal the name and logo of the team that starts playing in 2024.

Go to https://www.wtvm.com/page/podcast/ to hear our full conversation with Chaplain Cairns on the “Run The Race” podcast.

