Quick shower Friday morning, Dry and sunny afternoon

Tyler’s forecast
After spotty morning showers, we'll have a sunny end to Friday and start to the weekend!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After Friday morning’s rain chance, it dries out pretty much for the foreseeable future. Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast.

Brief spotty showers Friday morning with partly sunny skies followed by increasing sun by late morning and early afternoon as a cold front sweeps through. It won’t change our temperatures really. Mild and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s in most spots; low 80s are possible in our southern counties.

Clouds and spotty showers will move out out quickly Friday.
Clouds and spotty showers will move out out quickly Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll drop into the 60s by 8 or 9 PM this evening. Clear and cool overnight. Lows early Saturday in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High school football weather looks pleasant tonight!
High school football weather looks pleasant tonight!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Starting off the weekend with abundant sunshine. A few clouds to end the afternoon Saturday. It will be a great weekend for outdoor activities, including Oktoberfest at Fort Moore and the Greater Columbus Fair! Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry all weekend with temperatures near average.
Dry all weekend with temperatures near average.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be a gorgeous week next week. Highs start off early in the week in the mid 70s after morning lows dip into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A bit of a warming trend is expected by mid to late week with a better chance of upper 70s to near 80 degrees highs. Slight rain chances may return Friday, but it appears the moisture will struggle getting in here that soon. So I’m afraid things will continue to get drier again.

After Friday morning's rain chance, we stay dry for quite some time. Temperatures will be...
After Friday morning's rain chance, we stay dry for quite some time. Temperatures will be pleasant.(Source: WTVM Weather)

