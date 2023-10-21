Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beautiful Weekend - and Week - Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Dry all weekend with temperatures near average.
Dry all weekend with temperatures near average.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend forecast looks fantastic - plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, along with an increase in clouds but still warm and dry weather for Sunday. Rain coverage will be at zero, and that will be a trend that should continue all the way through the end of next week. A secondary front on Sunday should knock our temperatures back to the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday - dropping the overnight lows into the 40s in some communities early Monday and Tuesday mornings - but we will see the mid and upper 70s back for highs through the rest of next week, and it won’t be out of the question for some of the warmer spots to touch 80 degrees by that point. Our next chances for rain will return by next weekend, but it looks like the coverage will stay pretty low for now. Next Sunday could end up being the wetter of the two days, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that for you as we fine-tune the forecast in the long range!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

Latest News

Derek's Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Derek's Friday Evening Weather On the Go
WTVM WEATHER KID: Isabel
Clouds and spotty showers will move out out quickly Friday.
Quick shower Friday morning, Dry and sunny afternoon
After spotty morning showers, we'll have a sunny end to Friday and start to the weekend!
Friday Morning Weather on the Go