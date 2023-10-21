Beautiful Weekend - and Week - Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend forecast looks fantastic - plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, along with an increase in clouds but still warm and dry weather for Sunday. Rain coverage will be at zero, and that will be a trend that should continue all the way through the end of next week. A secondary front on Sunday should knock our temperatures back to the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday - dropping the overnight lows into the 40s in some communities early Monday and Tuesday mornings - but we will see the mid and upper 70s back for highs through the rest of next week, and it won’t be out of the question for some of the warmer spots to touch 80 degrees by that point. Our next chances for rain will return by next weekend, but it looks like the coverage will stay pretty low for now. Next Sunday could end up being the wetter of the two days, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that for you as we fine-tune the forecast in the long range!

