Columbus Civic Center set to host first-ever LEGO Convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City is set to host its first-ever LEGO convention at the Columbus Civic Center, uniting LEGO lovers of all ages.

At the Columbus Brick Convention, professional LEGO Artists will come from across the country to display their creations and meet with fans.

There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including the cast from the LEGO Masters TV show.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Creations for Charity, a nonprofit that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children during the holidays.

“There are so many possibilities with Lego; it gets people off the screens and you’re using your mind and imagination to create. At an event like this, you can come and get inspired, you could meet some Lego masters and you can take that inspiration and go home and build your own masterpiece so an event like this is just really great,” said event organizer Greyson Riley.

