Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Clover Ln in Columbus

Shantilla Arnold
Shantilla Arnold(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 39-year-old Shantilla Arnold, who was last seen near the 2500 block of Clover Lane.

According to officials, she was last seen on Friday, October 20, at 6 a.m. wearing a pink nightgown, navy blue Tommy Hilfiger slides, and a black bonnet on her head.

If you have any information on Arnold’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-587-8839.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Schatulga Rd. in Columbus
Suspect in Opelika marijuana drug bust
21-year-old faces trafficking charges after marijuana drug bust in Opelika
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Crash on I-185 SB closes all lanes near Macon Road in Columbus
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

Latest News

Kenneth Chesebro's Fulton County mugshot
Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Ft. Moore hosts Oktoberfest celebration weekend
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
Jamea Harris was killed when the vehicle she was in was fired into near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.
Family of Jamea Harris filing wrongful death lawsuit against former UA player Brandon Miller, 2 others