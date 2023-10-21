Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Clover Ln in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 39-year-old Shantilla Arnold, who was last seen near the 2500 block of Clover Lane.

According to officials, she was last seen on Friday, October 20, at 6 a.m. wearing a pink nightgown, navy blue Tommy Hilfiger slides, and a black bonnet on her head.

If you have any information on Arnold’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-587-8839.

