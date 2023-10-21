More Clouds Than Sun and Mild Temperatures for your Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Throughout the rest of this evening, we can expect more clouds to begin to roll into the Valley ahead of a weak cold front that will push through Valley throughout Sunday. This cold front is not expected to have any rain associated with it and will drop temperatures just slightly for Monday and Tuesday. Overall, on Sunday expect dry conditions with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. Great days ahead for any outdoor plans on Sunday and into the new workweek!

Rainfall totals for the next 7 days (WTVM Weather)

Heading into the new workweek we can expect these drier conditions to stay in place across the Valley; expect partly cloudy skies on Monday and sunnier skies for your Tuesday. The next best chance of rain comes next weekend, but even then, rain coverage remains low with coverage at 10-20%. Temperatures on the other hand will be slightly above average as we head towards mid-week.

Afternoon High Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Afternoon high temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-70s, and Wednesday through Saturday high temperatures are expected to be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Low temperatures for tonight are expected to be in the mid-50s and low temperatures Sunday night are expected to be in the low-50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.