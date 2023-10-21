Business Break
RCHS unveils new high-tech television production studio, new shooting ROTC range

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County High School students interested in television and film production now have a new class and facility to learn from.

The school officially opened the doors to its high-tech television production studio. It’s a new offering that’s part of the career technical education program.

Some of the highlights are a state-of-the-art television studio with cameras for productions including a newscast. The studio includes computers with digital editing software and audio equipment.

Students will learn all the skills they need to be ready for college, and professional jobs in TV and film in the area.

The high school also opened a new shooting range for its ROTC students equipped with targets and shooting gear. The shooting range will give 150 ROTC students a chance to use the shooting range.

