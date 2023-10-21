Business Break
Reeltown student battling cancer crowned honorary homecoming queen

Melody Jackson, a sophomore at Reeltown High School, is battling a rare cancer affecting her...
Melody Jackson, a sophomore at Reeltown High School, is battling a rare cancer affecting her adrenal gland.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
REELTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Prior to the homecoming game, the Reeltown community honored a student battling cancer.

Melody Jackson, 16, has a rare terminal cancer called adrenocortical carcinoma.

“She has a large mass on her adrenal gland,” said her mother, Voni Jackson. “It’s metastasized to her lungs and her brain and her vaginal wall.”

Although the doctors have given Melody a short time to live, Jackson said she is determined to live to see the day she becomes a veterinarian.

Friday night, students and teachers from Reeltown High School surprised Melody with pink roses, her favorite flower.

The young cancer warrior thought she had a front row seat to watch the homecoming court, not knowing she too would be crowned as an honorary queen.

“Reeltown has done so much,” said her aunt, Jennifer Spain.

People in the community have donated blankets and gift cards, raised money, and held up signs in support for Melody as she fights the aggressive disease.

A GoFundMe has been set up in continuing support for the family.

