Shooting investigation underway on Willowcreek Dr. in LaGrange leaves 2 people injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Lagrange Police Department, a shooting investigation is underway after two victims were found on Willowcreek Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, on Saturday, October 21, at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to 103 Willowcreek Dr. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old Kadarius Carr, Sr. lying next to a vehicle in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

They say Carr was airlifted to an area treatment hospital.

Officials say the investigation also revealed that the vehicle Carr was found next to, which 29-year-old Kadijah Wright was found in, was hit several times with gunfire during the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623.

