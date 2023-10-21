Business Break
Very Average October Weather This Weekend in the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are so many events happening today across the Valley and the weather this weekend is near perfect for everything happening! Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the low to mid-50s, but the Valley will warm up to the upper 70s by the later afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of Saturday but clouds will begin to roll in later tonight and last into Sunday. Sunday will be very similar to today, but a few small differences will be morning temperatures in the upper 50s and more clouds than sun throughout the day. A weak cold front does move through the Chattahoochee Valley Sunday evening which is one of the reasons for the cloudier skies we will see tomorrow, but it will also cool temperatures off by a few degrees Monday and Tuesday. The start of the work week will feature temperatures in the mornings in the low 50s and highs in the mid-70s, but the upper 70s return Wednesday and last into next weekend. The Valley has another stretch of dry weather ahead, as we aren’t expecting any measurable rainfall at all next week. The next best chance of rain comes next weekend and its still very slim with a 10-20% coverage.

