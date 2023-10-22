Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

18-year-old killed while at friend’s birthday party, family says

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The family and friends of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at a party in Ohio honored his life with a balloon release Saturday.

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday.

Turner’s grandmother, Jacqueline Barnes, said he was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he and two other teens were shot.

“Here you have teenagers who want to be teenagers and be a part of celebrating someone else’s birthday and then you have some others, monsters, who want to take it from them,” Barnes said.

Turner’s family and friends said they hold his memory close to their hearts.

“You see that smile on his face, that’s what got me every time,” Barnes said. “I could get on him for something, and he’d start smiling, and if I had a million dollars and he asked, he’d get it. That was my Camerin.”

The Cleveland Police Department said no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantilla Arnold
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Clover Ln in Columbus
Ft. Moore Oktoberfest
Ft. Moore hosts Oktoberfest celebration weekend
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway on Willowcreek Dr. in LaGrange leaves 2 people injured
Maplesville vs Loachapoka (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 19-21 scores and highlights

Latest News

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Search for suspect in fatal shooting of Maryland judge continues for a fourth day
The Columbus Police Department shared its results from Operation Cenobite Crime Suppression...
Columbus Police Department unveils results of Operation Cenobite
Guns and Drugs
Man arrested during traffic stop on multiple drug, gun charges