Columbus Police Department unveils results of Operation Cenobite

The Columbus Police Department shared its results from Operation Cenobite Crime Suppression Detail.(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department shared its results from Operation Cenobite Crime Suppression Detail.

According to officials, on Friday, October 20, the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit partnered with volunteer officers and members of the Ft. Moore CID Proactive Field Investigations Unit to carry out the operation.

They say the operation focused on investigative activities in the Wilson Apartments, Safe House/Hamilton Road, and North Highland areas. Officials say all were identified as high crime “hotspots” by CPD’s intelligence unit.

The operation resulted in the following:

  • Total Contacts: 78
  • Individuals Arrested: 4
  • Felony Charges: 10
  • Misdemeanor Charges: 5
  • Warrants Cleared: 1
  • Guns Seized: 2
  • Citations Issued: 31
  • Warnings Given: 25
  • Gang Members Apprehended: 1
  • Vehicle Stops: 60
  • Vehicles That Fled: 2
  • Drug Seizures: 30 grams of methamphetamine,14.2 grams of marijuana,12.4 grams of cocaine THC Gummies
  • Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 1

