Construction underway on Buena Vista Road and Farr and Old Cusseta Roads

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents in South Columbus can expect to see more changes and delays along Buena Vista Road and at the intersection of Farr and Cusseta Roads as several multi-million dollar construction projects are underway.

Construction for a new exit between Saint Mary’s Road and Victory Drive on Interstate 185 is currently happening at Farr and Old Cusseta Roads.

Along with the new exit...a roundabout will be constructed under Interstate 185.

“I know it’s about four months. I’ve been here about four, well I guess closer to five months now. Church used to be here. They demolished the church and started construction, said Benjamin Boll.

Boll lives about a mile from the construction on Old Cusseta Road, and he said it’s a project that will help people living in the area get to the interstate quicker.

“Well anyone up, kind of to the east here, they got to go all the way up to St. Mary’s Road and then cut down on the interstate. So it’ll save probably two miles,” he said.

District 3 Councilman Bruce Huff said the new exit will help bring development into his district.

“Diesel fuel is high, gas is high for deliveries. So, we’ll be able to attract industries there because they can get off right there, drop off supplies to get right back on the highway,” he said.

Huff said people can expect the new exit to be completed in 2026

Over in District one between Steam Mill Road and Dogwood Drive, Buena Vista Road is being widened.

James Smith, a worker on the scene, said people can expect to start seeing the progress of the sidewalks and the new roadway later this year.

“It’s a process anytime you building a road or building a bridge, it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s time consuming and all that. Which you do have problems that may occur that we’re not aware of.”

Barbara Cunningham a resident and frequent driver in the area says she is glad the construction is happening and encourages drivers to be patient amidst the inconveniences.

“It’s going to give us better accessibility for us to get on this road as well a couple of the other roads. It’s probably inconvenient right now, but it’s going to be convenient once it’s finished,” she said.

