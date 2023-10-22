Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man arrested during traffic stop on mulitple drug, gun charges

Guns and Drugs
Guns and Drugs(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop on Rigdon Road and Pecan Street after drugs and a stolen firearm were discovered in the vehicle.

According to officials, 29-year-old Rickey Henderson tried to run away after the items were discovered in his vehicle. They say Henderson faces the following charges:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
  • VGCSA possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
  • Felony Obstruction.

They say Henderson had existing warrants for Battery related to a family violence incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantilla Arnold
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Clover Ln in Columbus
Ft. Moore Oktoberfest
Ft. Moore hosts Oktoberfest celebration weekend
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway on Willowcreek Dr. in LaGrange leaves 2 people injured
Maplesville vs Loachapoka (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 19-21 scores and highlights
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
National Infantry Museum hosts annual NAACP Fund Gala
National Infantry Museum hosts annual NAACP Fund Gala
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Construction underway on Buena Vista Road and Farr and Old Cusseta Roads
Construction underway on Buena Vista Road and Farr and Old Cusseta Roads