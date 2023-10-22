Man arrested during traffic stop on mulitple drug, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop on Rigdon Road and Pecan Street after drugs and a stolen firearm were discovered in the vehicle.

According to officials, 29-year-old Rickey Henderson tried to run away after the items were discovered in his vehicle. They say Henderson faces the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

VGCSA possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Felony Obstruction.

They say Henderson had existing warrants for Battery related to a family violence incident.

