National Infantry Museum hosts annual NAACP Fund Gala

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The annual Phenix City, Russell County NAACP Freedom Fund Gala was held at the National Infantry Museum, honoring people of color who have positively impacted the community.

This Gala also helps to support the growth of the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP and raise money for their scholarship program. The theme at this year’s event was Fighting Forward.

The list of tonight’s honorees includes four women of color who are leaders in education, Dr. Brenda Coley, Dr. Janey Sherrod, President Jackie Screws, and Dr. Dion Rosser-Mims.

”This is the first time in history that every segment of education, K-12 and higher education in Phenix City and Russell County is led by an African American female.“ Dr. Jackie Screws,” And to be here with these three other phenomenal women, it just brings me great joy, and also just to let our other young women know that there’s a place for them. All they have to do is do the hard work, and the history will be made.”

Coach Charles E. Fortune of Phenix City was also honored as a ‘Lifetime Community Servant Leader’.

