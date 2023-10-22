Slightly Above Average Temperatures this Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weak, dry cold front will continue to push through the region through this evening leaving behind partly cloudy conditions overnight with temperatures getting into the upper-40s to the low-50s.

Workweek Preview (WTVM Weather)

On Monday and Tuesday look to see afternoon high temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s; however, by midweek expect to see more locations with temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. These warmer temperatures are expected to last into the weekend. We are also expecting dry conditions through the week and into next weekend as an upper-level ridge will be stationed over the southeast allowing dry conditions to stick around and temperatures to be slightly above average throughout this week.

Rain Forecast (WTVM Weather)

These dry conditions make for great outdoor activities but are not good news for locations that are already experiencing abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. An early glimpse at the end of the 9-days shows temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s for Halloween, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast as Halloween approaches.

