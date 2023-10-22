Business Break
Slightly Warmer Today with More Clouds than Sun

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday will be very similar to what we saw yesterday, but a few small differences will be morning temperatures in the upper 50s and more clouds than sun throughout the day. A weak cold front does move through the Chattahoochee Valley this evening which is one of the reasons for the cloudier skies we will see tomorrow, but it will also cool temperatures off by a few degrees Monday and Tuesday. The start of the work week will feature temperatures in the mornings in the low 50s and highs in the mid-70s, but the upper 70s and low 80s return by Wednesday and last into the weekend. The Valley has another stretch of dry weather ahead, as we aren’t expecting any measurable rainfall at all next week. This is due to an upper-level ridge or an area of high pressure that moves into the Southeast, and this will limit the chance of rain development over the next week.

