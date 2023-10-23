18-year-old injured after shot in back on Amber Dr. in Columbus
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating after one person injured in a shooting on Amber Drive.
According to officials, the shooting on Amber Drive left an 18-year-old injured after being shot in the back.
The shooting occurred late Sunday night.
The victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. There are no arrests at this time.
