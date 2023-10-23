Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police Department hosting hiring event this week

Columbus Police Department hosting hiring event this week
Columbus Police Department hosting hiring event this week(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is hosting a hiring event this week.

The event is set to take place October 28 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event is located at the Columbus Police Department - 510 10th Street in Columbus.

Some benefits of being a Columbus officer includes a signing bonus, retirement pension, a take home car and more.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns and Drugs
Man arrested during traffic stop on multiple drug, gun charges
The Columbus Police Department shared its results from Operation Cenobite Crime Suppression...
Columbus Police Department unveils results of Operation Cenobite
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Shantilla Arnold
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Clover Ln in Columbus
Construction underway on Buena Vista Road and Farr and Old Cusseta Roads
Construction underway on Buena Vista Road and Farr and Old Cusseta Roads

Latest News

Columbus police searching for 56-year-old man
Missing 56-year-old male located, safe in Dekalb County
Image courtesy MGN
18-year-old injured after shot in back on Amber Dr. in Columbus
A mix of sun and clouds to start the workweek. Mild during the afternoon.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
The Columbus Police Department shared its results from Operation Cenobite Crime Suppression...
Columbus Police Department unveils results of Operation Cenobite