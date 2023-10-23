Columbus Police Department hosting hiring event this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is hosting a hiring event this week.

The event is set to take place October 28 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event is located at the Columbus Police Department - 510 10th Street in Columbus.

Some benefits of being a Columbus officer includes a signing bonus, retirement pension, a take home car and more.

