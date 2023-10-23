From a cool morning to a mild afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A warm up is in the works for the week ahead as we settle into a quiet and dry weather pattern.

A mix of sun and clouds on this Monday. Near 50 degree temperatures early will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Mostly clear tonight. Cool with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday morning.

Sunny and mild Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s, topping 80 degrees in some spots.

As a ridge of high pressures sets up shop over the southeast, that will deflect all the storm systems over the middle of the country up and over us. It’ll also keep the cold fronts away. Dry and warmer weather will be the trend. No rain is expected through at least the weekend. Highs starting Wednesday and through the weekend or even the first part of next week will be in the low to even mid 80s some days. Morning lows will be closer to 60 degrees starting Thursday. Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than average.

It looks like the pattern will start to change around Halloween, especially as we head into the first couple days of November. Stay tuned.

