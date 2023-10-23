Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

World’s oldest dog dies at age 31

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, has died at the age of 31.(CNN Portugal, file via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The oldest dog in the world has died.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi, from Portugal, was 31 1/2 years old when it died.

It also was the longest living dog ever, Guinness stated.

The dog was born at the home of the Costa family, who planned to get rid of Bobi along with the rest of the litter, because the family couldn’t afford any more pets.

But one of the sons, Leonel Costa, hid one puppy from his parents. When they eventually found out about Bobi, they said it could stay.

The dog roamed free outside its whole life, with other animals and a lot of feline friends.

Leonel Costa believes Bobi’s diet was one reason for its long life - the dog ate whatever the family ate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns and Drugs
Man arrested during traffic stop on multiple drug, gun charges
The Columbus Police Department shared its results from Operation Cenobite Crime Suppression...
Columbus Police Department unveils results of Operation Cenobite
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Columbus Trade Center hosts first-ever LEGO Convention
Shantilla Arnold
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Clover Ln in Columbus
Construction underway on Buena Vista Road and Farr and Old Cusseta Roads
Construction underway on Buena Vista Road and Farr and Old Cusseta Roads

Latest News

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs.
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom
Bibb County escaped inmates search
Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates
Columbus police searching for 56-year-old man
Missing 56-year-old male located, safe in Dekalb County
A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza as US advises delaying ground offensive to allow talks on captives