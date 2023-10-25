Business Break
Callaway Resort & Gardens expands Fantasy in Lights, hosts special appreciation nights

Fantasy in Lights
Fantasy in Lights(Source: Callaway Gardens)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is returning this November at Callaway Gardens - bigger and better than ever.

This year, Fantasy in Lights shines brighter than ever with the debut of a new four-story animated Christmas tree. The Tree of Traditions is a dazzling 40-foot evergreen covered in thousands of high-definition lights, inviting visitors to sing along to beloved Christmas songs set to a 15-minute show.

Callaway Resort & Gardens is also partnering with Humana to honor Harris County Residents and everyday community heroes with an Appreciation Night on November 11. On this special opening night, Harris County residents and everyday heroes, including first responders, active/retired military, veterans, teachers, and healthcare workers, are invited to celebrate the Christmas season and give a present to those in need in our community – locals giving back to locals.

Residents get exclusive savings with a $15 ticket, with partial proceeds benefiting FOCUS Ministries, helping make this Christmas a little brighter for the local community.

Fantasy in Lights includes a seven-mile scenic drive with 17 festive Christmas scenes synchronized to favorite holiday songs - with multiple scenes along the way such as Celebration Lake, Snowflake Valley, and the Tunnel of Lights to name a few. Visitors enjoy the light displays while singing carols in the open-air Jolly Trolley or cozying up in their car.

There is plenty of Christmas cheer with the Callaway Christmas Village, Christmas Tunnel lights, Winter Wonderland Walkway and more. The event runs from November 11 - January 1.

For information on ticket purchases and reservations - which are required - and for more information on Fantasy in Lights, click HERE.

