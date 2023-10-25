Business Break
Chattahoochee Valley Boys & Girls Club celebrate 85 years with reception

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrates 85 years with a reception to alumni, supporters and partners.

Since 1937, the organization has provided a safe and nurturing environment for children and teenagers to discover their potential, develop essential life skills and pursue their dreams.

“Our 85th anniversary is a testament to the enduring impact of the Boys & Girls Club in our community,” said Rodney Close, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley. “We are immensely proud of the generations of young people we have served and look forward to continuing our mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

The Boys & Girls Club will celebrate the milestone by inviting the community to an event held at the Columbus Country Club starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 26.

The program will include exhibits showcasing the history of the organization and a discussion on the past, present and future of the organization. To RSVP, click here.

