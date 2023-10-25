City of Hurtsboro receives grant worth over 350k to repair old storm drains

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - State Representative Terri Sewell is bringing 1.6 Million dollars to cities in her district to go towards infrastructure. Nearly 400 thousand dollars is being awarded to the town of Hurtsboro to improve its Storm Water Collection System.

The mayor of Hurtsboro said some of these storm drains have been here since the town first had running water. Many of those old pipes have collapsed, and the water has nowhere to go. The town has applied for the grant once before but was denied. After the second application, the town now has 387,000 dollars to go toward fixing the problem.

Over the past several years, the town has been having issues with flooding due to storm drains not draining the water properly. It’s causing damage to the streets and caused at least one local business to close whenever it rains.

The town was recently given nearly 387,000 dollars to help repair storm drains and stop this issue. State Representative Terri Sewell made the announcement saying the money came from the Delta Regional Authority for six projects in Alabama’s Black Belt. Geraldine Cooper is the owner of Gera’s Beauty Shop on Main Street in Hurtsboro. Cooper wrote a letter to the mayor and city council in July explaining what happens when it rains and how it forces her to close and lose money. She says it can not continue.

“I have an issue with the bathroom, where clients have to use it during the time of flooding. They can’t get in to use it and I have to put an out-of-order sign. I have an issue when the clients leave, the water is ankle-deep out in the parking area where they park because the drains are not doing their job.” said Cooper.

Mayor of Hurtsboro Vivian Covington said they are extremely excited about the grant. She says they will be fixing street damage and replacing the old terra cotta pipes and storm drains.

“When we have a large storm come through, we get another hole here and we fill that one in. Another storm came and we got another hole. We’ve been trying to patch them up. We’re thankful we were able to get the grant this time so we can start working on improving the storm drains.” said Covington.

Cooper says the town desperately needs the improvements and she’s thankful for the grant.

“The town needs improvement. In this town, we need great improvement, for the businesses that are here and for other businesses to be created here, so it can be a better town,” said Cooper.

Mayor Covington says work will begin right away.

