Columbus businessman pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus businessman faces a maximum of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the public affairs director and spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, Melissa Hodges, 49-year-old Edward Boyd Sr. admitted to posses child sexual abuse material.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison followed by a maximum lifetime supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Boyd will also have to register as a sex offender once released.

Investigators searched his home on Aug. 2020, and 18 electronic devices were taken including a cell phone belong to Boyd. According to Hodges, the phone contained 5,047 images and 1,157 videos categorized as child abuse material plus 10,643 images and 1,013 videos categorized as child exploitative/age difficult.

Boyd’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024.

“This case serves as a strong reminder of our commitment to protecting children from the atrocities of child sexual abuse. These acts against innocent children will not be tolerated in any capacity and our Child Exploitation & Computer Crimes Unit will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners for the protection of our children,” said GBI Director, Chris Hosey, in the press release.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

