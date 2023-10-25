Columbus traffic stop leads to drug bust

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop in the area of Brown Avenue and First Street leads to an arrest in Columbus.

44-year-old Carlo McBride is facing several charges after the following items were found in a search of the vehicle:

One firearm

1.504 pounds of marijuana

Plastic baggies for repackaging

4 Oxycodone pills

The charges he is facing includes

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

VGCSA Schedule II - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.