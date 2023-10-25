Columbus traffic stop leads to drug bust
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop in the area of Brown Avenue and First Street leads to an arrest in Columbus.
44-year-old Carlo McBride is facing several charges after the following items were found in a search of the vehicle:
- One firearm
- 1.504 pounds of marijuana
- Plastic baggies for repackaging
- 4 Oxycodone pills
The charges he is facing includes
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- VGCSA Schedule II - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
