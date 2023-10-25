Business Break
Columbus traffic stop leads to drug bust

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop in the area of Brown Avenue and First Street leads to an arrest in Columbus.

44-year-old Carlo McBride is facing several charges after the following items were found in a search of the vehicle:

  • One firearm
  • 1.504 pounds of marijuana
  • Plastic baggies for repackaging
  • 4 Oxycodone pills

The charges he is facing includes

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • VGCSA Schedule II - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

